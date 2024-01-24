News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

29-year-old arrested on suspicion of drug driving after two Northampton collisions in less than five hours

The driver left the scene of the first collision
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after two Northampton collisions in less than five hours.

The first collision happened in St Andrew’s Road on Tuesday (January 23) at around 8.30am. The driver left the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was then involved in a second collision in Harborough Road at around 12.50pm. He was arrested at the scene of this collision after testing positive on a drug wipe. It was alleged he was found in possession of drugs.