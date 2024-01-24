29-year-old arrested on suspicion of drug driving after two Northampton collisions in less than five hours

A 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after two Northampton collisions in less than five hours.

The first collision happened in St Andrew’s Road on Tuesday (January 23) at around 8.30am. The driver left the scene.

He was then involved in a second collision in Harborough Road at around 12.50pm. He was arrested at the scene of this collision after testing positive on a drug wipe. It was alleged he was found in possession of drugs.