27-year-old sentenced to indefinite hospital order after multiple sexual assaults in Northampton

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order, after he committed multiple sexual assaults in Northampton.

Sem Birch-Abban, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 14 to be sentenced.

The 27-year-old was charged with 11 offences. He pleaded guilty to eight counts – six of sexual assault and two of exposure – which was accepted by prosecutors after liaison with the survivors of the three other offences.

The charges related to a number of incidents around Northampton in 2023 including when police received a report of a man behaving suspiciously around women at a supermarket, following shoppers before sexually touching two store workers.

A police investigation then linked this incident to multiple incidents of sexual assault and one of exposure which had happened at different locations across Northampton, as well as an exposure offence.

According to police, during the sentencing hearing Birch-Abban expressed remorse for his actions and apologised to his victims.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Sanderson of CID West, said: “Sem Birch-Abban was unwell when these offences were committed, but that does not diminish the fear and revulsion felt by the women he targeted.

“The danger he poses to women and the wider community is reflected in this indefinite hospital order, and I hope that this gives him the help he needs, as well as offers reassurance that such persistent and concerning offending is taken very seriously by the police and the courts.

“I hope the conclusion to this case offers some closure to the women who bravely reported Birch-Abban and I would like to thank them for supporting our investigation through to this conclusion.”

He added his thanks to all those who shared information with the investigators, and especially to the many businesses which submitted CCTV.

Birch-Abban was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order handed down under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983, following psychiatric assessment.

According to police, this type of order is imposed to protect the public from harm, with offenders only able to be released after consideration by the Secretary of State for Justice or the Mental Health Tribunal.