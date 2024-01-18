News you can trust since 1931
26-year-old prison escapee serving sentence for GBH could be in Northampton

Members of the public are asked not to approach the prisoner
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:03 GMT
A 26-year-old who has escaped from prison while serving a sentence for GBH, could be in Northampton.

Frankie Michael O’Leary escaped HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, at around 5.30pm on Friday (January 12).

O’Leary, who was sentenced to a seven-year, 10-month sentence for GBH with intent in 2021, has link to a number of places across the UK, including the Blackthorn area of Northampton.

Frankie Michael O’Leary has escaped from prison and could be in Northampton.Frankie Michael O’Leary has escaped from prison and could be in Northampton.
Derbyshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find the prisoner.

A spokesperson for the force said: “He is 5ft 10ins tall, has brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on top, and is of slight build with blue eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a pair of black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a black puffa jacket, and a pair of white and grey Nike trainers.”

O’Leary also has links to the following areas: Tottenham, Haringey, Finsbury Park, North Finchley and Hornsey areas, Biggleswade, Bedford, Poole, Lymington, Llandudno, Brighton and Hove and Swindon.

Members of the public are asked not to approach O’Leary and instead contact the police quoting Derbyshire reference: 1190-120124.