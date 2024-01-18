26-year-old prison escapee serving sentence for GBH could be in Northampton

Members of the public are asked not to approach the prisoner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 26-year-old who has escaped from prison while serving a sentence for GBH, could be in Northampton.

Frankie Michael O’Leary escaped HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, at around 5.30pm on Friday (January 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Leary, who was sentenced to a seven-year, 10-month sentence for GBH with intent in 2021, has link to a number of places across the UK, including the Blackthorn area of Northampton.

Frankie Michael O’Leary has escaped from prison and could be in Northampton.

Derbyshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find the prisoner.

A spokesperson for the force said: “He is 5ft 10ins tall, has brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on top, and is of slight build with blue eyes.

“He was last seen wearing a pair of black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a black puffa jacket, and a pair of white and grey Nike trainers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Leary also has links to the following areas: Tottenham, Haringey, Finsbury Park, North Finchley and Hornsey areas, Biggleswade, Bedford, Poole, Lymington, Llandudno, Brighton and Hove and Swindon.