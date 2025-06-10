25-year-old sex offender from Northampton sent to prison after failing to tell police about online aliases

Davood Alekozai.

A 25-year-old registered sex offender from Northampton has been sent to prison after he failed to tell police about online aliases.

Davood Alekozai, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 15 to be sentenced, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with Sex Offender’ Register (SOR) requirements.

The 25-year-old was initially placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years after he was convicted of a sexual assault, which took place in 2022, according to Northamptonshire Police.

As part of his SOR requirements, Alekozai had to complete an annual notification requirement as well as inform police of any aliases used online.

However, after Alekozai’s devices were reviewed following a routine visit, he was found to be using aliases online that he had not told police about. He also failed to complete his annual notification requirement.

Lead investigator, Police Constable Andy Glover from the force’s MOSOVO Team, said: “These breaches may seem very minor but it’s so important for us to manage those on the Sex Offenders’ Register very carefully.

“Any breaches are dealt with robustly and we take an absolute zero-tolerance approach.”

Alekozai was sentenced to 64 weeks in prison.