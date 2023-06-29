25-year-old man appears at Northampton Magistrates' Court to face charges relating to noxious spray incident

A 25-year-old man has appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to face firearms charges relating to a noxious spray incident.

Declan Michael Harvey Franklin, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of causing/administering poison/noxious with the intent to injure and one count of possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

Northamptonshire Police say the charges relate to an incident when a can of PAVA was sprayed in a man’s face at about 7pm on Tuesday, June 20, in Artizan Road, Northampton.

Declan Michael Harvey Franklin appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 29.