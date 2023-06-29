News you can trust since 1931
25-year-old man appears at Northampton Magistrates' Court to face charges relating to noxious spray incident

The incident happened last week
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read

A 25-year-old man has appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court to face firearms charges relating to a noxious spray incident.

Declan Michael Harvey Franklin, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of causing/administering poison/noxious with the intent to injure and one count of possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

Northamptonshire Police say the charges relate to an incident when a can of PAVA was sprayed in a man’s face at about 7pm on Tuesday, June 20, in Artizan Road, Northampton.

Declan Michael Harvey Franklin appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 29.Declan Michael Harvey Franklin appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 29.
Franklin appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday June 29 and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, which is due to be on August 10, 2023.