25-year-old jailed after he was found in a Northampton park with Class A drugs and knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 25-year-old has been jailed after he was found in a Northampton park with heroine, cocaine and a kitchen knife concealed in his trouser wasitband.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Welford, of no fixed address, appeared a Northampton Crown Court on June 13 for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place, two counts of possession of Class A drugs, and one count of theft.

The 25-year-old was arrested in Victoria Park on March 15. Welford had been spotted acting suspiciously by police, and he was detained for a stop and search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this Welford dropped an orange box which fell open to reveal a number of wraps of suspected drugs, and a large kitchen knife was then found in his trouser waistband, police say.

Northampton Crown Court. File image.

Upon examination, the wraps were found to contain the Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.

The theft charge relates to an incident in Northampton on March 11.

Speaking afterwards, Sergeant Scott Garbett, of Operation Revive, said: “I’m pleased to see a custodial sentence for Owen Welford, reflecting our commitment to tackling those responsible for drugs offences that often go hand-in-hand with serious violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is unacceptable to carry a knife, and it is unacceptable to carry or sell illegal drugs. If you’re involved in these forms of offending then expect us to come looking for you too.”

Welford was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge, with orders made for the forfeiture of the knife and drugs.