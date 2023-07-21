24-year-old who admitted robbing Northampton shop at knifepoint sentenced
A man who admitted robbing a Northampton shop at knifepoint has been ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.
Brandon Lee, aged 24, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife in relation to the theft of a bottle of wine at a shop in Queen Eleanor Road on January 4, 2021.
After pleading guilty at a previous hearing, he appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentence on June 30.
Lee, of Abbey Road, was given a 24-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, 15 days of rehabilitation, undergo alcohol treatment, and was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation.