24-year-old who admitted robbing Northampton shop at knifepoint sentenced

A man who admitted robbing a Northampton shop at knifepoint has been ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Brandon Lee, aged 24, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife in relation to the theft of a bottle of wine at a shop in Queen Eleanor Road on January 4, 2021.

After pleading guilty at a previous hearing, he appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentence on June 30.

Northampton Crown Court.