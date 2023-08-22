24-year-old charged with possession of cocaine and heroin after arrest in Northampton

A 24-year-old man has appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being charged with possession of cocaine and heroin.

Devontae Tyon Harris was arrested in Prentice Court, Northampton, shortly after 1pm on Monday, August 14, by officers from the Operation Revive West team.

Harris, of Gifford Road, Bedford, was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin – and appeared before magistrates on Tuesday, August 15.

The 24-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 26.

Operation Revive is the force’s enforcement campaign which focuses on bringing offenders of violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.