24 shoplifters from Northampton sentenced in August 2024 to prison terms, fines and more

Two dozen people from across Northampton and further afield were sentenced in August after being convicted of shoplifting and theft offences.

Northamptonshire Police has published the sentences for these offenders, as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors, including associated violent or drug-related offending.

The below offenders were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court during the month of August.

Theft sentences for August 2024

August 1

Stuart Anderson, aged 44, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on April 2. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £80 fine and £87.50 compensation.

August 3

Ryan Hutchings, aged 31, of Drovers Walk, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on July 22. Sentenced to 28 days’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £85 costs and £30.50 compensation.

August 7

Ashley Nestor, aged 35, of Pilton Close, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on July 31. Sentenced to a total of 30 weeks’ imprisonment, including the activation of a previously imposed suspended sentence for theft offences, and ordered to pay £42.70 compensation.

August 8

Benjamin Smith, aged 34, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on June 27. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs.

August 9

Tony Barrett, aged 26, of Heron Fields, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Rushden on June 23 and 28, and one count of failing to surrender to court bail on August 1. Fined a total of £150, ordered to pay £85 costs and £300 compensation.

August 10

Deon Degroot, aged 25, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from a shop in Northampton on July 16 and 19, and August 5. Sentenced to a total of three weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £142.70 compensation.

August 12

John Anthony Shaw, aged 40, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on August 10, one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence in Northampton June 18, and one count of failing to surrender to court bail on August 8. Sentenced to a total of 28 days’ imprisonment.

August 14

Joseph Giddins, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on August 7. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £65 fine and £89 compensation.

August 15

Matthew Howse, aged 40, of Briton Terrace, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Northampton on May 29, and June 7 and 9, and one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress on May 29, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 12-month supervision and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days, ordered to pay a total of £229.92 compensation.

Ruby Parker, aged 31, of Wycombe Road, High Wycombe, Bucks, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Daventry on July 16. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 fine.

Patrick Stokes, aged 20, of Nowell Road, Oxford, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Daventry on July 16. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 fine.

August 16

Luke Scarley, aged 31, of Holyrood House, Northampton, admitted six counts of theft from shops in Northampton and Peterborough in December 2023, and March and June 2024, one count of burglary from a Northampton shop in February, and two counts of failing to appear at court in Peterborough and Northampton in May and August 2023. Sentenced to a total of 45 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £1,563.97 compensation.

Mandy Natale, aged 36, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Northampton in May and June 2024, and one count of remaining on a premises in contravention of a closure order in Northampton in June. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and ordered to pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and a total of £71.45 compensation.

Tashaun Pink, aged 36, of South Oval, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop in May, and one count of failing to attend court on August 12. Given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Nathan Vickers, aged 25, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Northampton in August. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £130.05 compensation.

August 22

Tatenda Jirrie, aged 44, of Emerald Way, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Northampton in June and July 2024, and one count of failing to appear in court on July 11. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days, ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 compensation.

August 27

John Anthony Shaw, aged 40, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Northampton in June and August 2024. Sentenced to a total of 28 days’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £448.50 compensation.

August 28

Jeffrey Sandadzai, aged 30, of Woodside Way, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on July 10, 2024, committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Sentenced to 178 days’ imprisonment.

Ngonidzashe Kademaunga, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, admitted five counts of theft from shops in Northampton in August 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and ordered to pay a total of £359.10 compensation.

August 29

Stephen McKenzie, aged 35, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, admitted two counts of failing to appear in court on June 13 and August 12, 2024, and 13 counts of theft from shops in Northampton between September 2023 and August 2024. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, and ordered to pay a total of £1,513.54.

Philip Holod, aged 40, of Campbell Street, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on May 29, 2024. Sentenced to 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, ordered to pay a fine of £100 and compensation of £240.

Connor Hickman, aged 29, of Grange Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on July 10, 2024. Sentenced to 24-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 40 days and ordered to pay £310 costs and £50 compensation.

Steven Warren, aged 39, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop and one count of assault by beating, both in Northampton on May 29, 2024, plus driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in Peterborough on August 14, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £170 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and a total of £360 compensation. Disqualified from driving for 40 months with driving record endorsed.

August 31

Tatenda Jirrie, aged 44, of Emerald Way, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from a Northampton shop on August 25, 2024. Sentenced to a six-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days, ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £110 compensation.