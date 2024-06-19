23-year-old jailed after he was found hiding in the bathroom at a Northampton cannabis factory
and live on Freeview channel 276
Klevif Baqoshi, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on May 28, after he previously pleaded guilty to one charge of the production of a controlled Class B drug – namely cannabis.
The 23-year-old was arrested at a house in Clinton Road, after officers executed a warrant on April 15, this year.
Officers found 129 cannabis plants in various states of growth, which were spread across four rooms including the loft, and associated equipment required to produce the Class B drug.
Police say a home surveillance system had been installed in the house with cameras covering each of the rooms containing plants. Throughout the search, officers noticed the cameras panning the room, revealing the address was being monitored in real time.
The electricity at the address had also been bypassed and a makeshift watering system set up, linking the kitchen sink to a water butt on the first floor via a hosepipe fed through the ceiling and floorboards.
At the time of his arrest, Baqoshi, was in possession of identification documents, a small amount of cash, a mobile phone and house keys.
Lead investigator - PC Davey Silver of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on information and concerns raised by our communities to disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to others.
“Cannabis factories blight a community. No one should feel miserable about where they live and having a factory of this nature in your local area really brings down a neighbourhood and can often also cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to a rental property.
“This is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”
Baqoshi was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.