23-year-old arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police dog found him in Northampton wooded area

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving dangerously
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:12 GMT
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he ran from police in Northampton.

The incident happened in December 15 at about 1.45am in Booth Lane North.

A vehicle failed to stop for officers, before the driver abandoned the car and escaped on foot. PD Olly then tracked him to a wooded area.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving dangerously and drink driving.