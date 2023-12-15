He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving dangerously

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he ran from police in Northampton.

The incident happened in December 15 at about 1.45am in Booth Lane North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vehicle failed to stop for officers, before the driver abandoned the car and escaped on foot. PD Olly then tracked him to a wooded area.