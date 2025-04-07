23 shoplifters from Northampton and Daventry sentenced by magistrates in February 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 20 shoplifters from Northampton and Daventry were sentenced by magistrates during the month of February 2025.

Northamptonshire Police has published the sentences for these offenders, as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors, including associated violent or drug-related offending.

The below offenders were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court during the month of February.

Theft sentences for February 2025

February 3

Robbie Sunter, aged 25, of Billing Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Daventry shop on December 21, failing to surrender to court bail on January 30, and obstructing a police officer on January 31. Given an 18-month conditional discharge, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £24 compensation.

Victor Mlanmbo, aged 32, of Randall Road, Northampton, admitted six counts of theft from shops in Northampton in December and January. Sentenced to a total of 15 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 100 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay a total of £321.20 compensation and costs of £85.

Chanel Mackintyre, also known as Dixon, aged 41, of Newbury Close, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 1, and one count of assault by beating on the same date. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay a total of £52.43 compensation and £85 costs.

Frunza Geanina, aged 26, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 1. Given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 victim surcharge.

Charlie Ward, aged 33, of Northumbria Gardens, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on October 4. Given a 24-month conditional discharge and ordered to £85 costs.

Martin McDonagh, aged 18, of Townsend Close, Wellingborough, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on October 4. Sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Jamie Sweeney, aged 22, of Gipsy Lane, Irchester, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on October 4. Sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

February 5

Christopher Smith, aged 38, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from a shop in Northampton in January. Sentenced to a total of 13 weeks’ imprisonment, consecutive to all other terms being served, including the activation of a four-week suspended sentence made on January 16. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £18.96 compensation.

February 10

Paul Poyser, aged 50, of Treetops, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on January 12. Given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £21 compensation.

Tatenda Jirrie, aged 44, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on January 31. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £5.50 compensation and £80 fine.

Connor Rogers, aged 28, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 9. Given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

February 12

Connor Rogers, aged 28, of Mallard Close, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 11. Sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs.

February 17

John Shaw, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, admitted eight counts of theft from shops in Northampton in December and January. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days.

Benjamin Smith, aged 35, of Queens Street, Weedon Bec, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on January 23. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days, ordered to pay £85 costs.

Laura Tutton, aged 36, of Nene Drive, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on January 23. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mantas Snelius, aged 42, of Blackberry Lane, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 1. Given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 victim surcharge.

Matthew Howse, aged 40, of Great Meadow, Northampton, admitted two counts of attempted thefts from Northampton shops on January 20 and February 15, and nine counts of theft from Northampton shops in December, January and February. Sentenced to a total of 48 weeks’ imprisonment, due to offences being committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence and ordered to pay a total of £633.22 compensation.

February 18

Elena Ioan, aged 25, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on April 22, 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £14.67 compensation.

February 20

Tommy Greizman, aged 35, of no fixed address, admitted 30 counts of theft from shops in Northampton in January and February, and one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, a police officer, on February 19. Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

February 21

Corrine Brennan, aged 36, of Highfield Road, Daventry, admitted one count of theft from a Daventry shop on January 5. Sentenced to 12-month community order, with four-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £506.10 compensation.

February 24

Ricky Fhalora, aged 37, of Deal Street, Northampton, admitted five counts of theft from shops in Northampton in January and February. Sentenced to an 18-month community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation order and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and ordered to pay £85 costs and £330 compensation.

February 27

Jordan McKenzie, aged 32, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on January 22, and one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order. Sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £228 compensation.

Kimberley Harvey, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on August 21, 2024. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £60 compensation and £80 fine.

February 28

James Jeater, aged 40, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 27, eight counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice on February 12, 14, 20, 22, 24 and 25 in Northampton, one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence on February 12, one count of common assault of an emergency worker (police officer) in Northampton on February 14, and one count of criminal damage in Northampton on the same date. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £10 compensation.