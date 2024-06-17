22-year-old Northampton man charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 22-year-old Northampton man has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Akeem Mhlongo, of St Edmund’s Road, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and one count of possession of criminal property, relating to a warrant executed on June 12.