22-year-old Northampton man charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs
A 22-year-old Northampton man has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.
Akeem Mhlongo, of St Edmund’s Road, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and one count of possession of criminal property, relating to a warrant executed on June 12.
Mhlongo appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 13. He was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court.