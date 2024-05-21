22-year-old faces six charges including assault and ABH after incident in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 22-year-old has appeared before a court to face six charges following an incident in Northampton.

John Wright, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, May 15, on suspicion of assault after Northamptonshire Police officers attended an incident in Stockmead Road, Northampton.

Wright was charged with assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating an emergency worker, affray, assault by beating, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...