22-year-old faces six charges including assault and ABH after incident in Northampton
John Wright, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, May 15, on suspicion of assault after Northamptonshire Police officers attended an incident in Stockmead Road, Northampton.
Wright was charged with assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating an emergency worker, affray, assault by beating, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000.
He appeared before magistrates on Friday, May 17, where he was remanded in custody until June 28, when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court.