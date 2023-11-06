22-year-old charged after a woman was knocked unconscious in Northampton pub
A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault after a woman was knocked unconscious in a Northampton pub.
Patrick Joseph Stokes, of Chadwick Gardens, has been charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm in connection with the incident.
The incident happened inside the Penny Loafer (formerly the Auctioneers), in Market Square just before 5.45pm on October 22, when a woman was punched by a man, knocking her unconscious.
Stokes appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, November 3 where he was bailed ahead of his next appearance at the same court on December 7.