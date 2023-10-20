22 arrests in Northamptonshire as police take part in national County Lines crackdown
Cocaine, heroin and crack were seized and 22 people arrested in Northamptonshire as part of a national drive to tackle county lines drug dealers.
Last week police forces from across the UK took part in County Lines Intensification Week in a bid to disrupt the activity of gangs of drugs dealers who travel around the country creating fear and selling drugs.
Members of the county’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams were also out and about engaging with the public, offering reassurance and advice on what to do if people have concerns about gang activity where they live. This included visits with the Beat Buses and the sharing of information about the signs of child criminal exploitation with 360 schools across the county.
Visits were also made to vulnerable people who have been identified as being at risk of cuckooing, where gangs take over the home of people to prepare and deal drugs.
Results from the week:
- Four warrants were executed
- 22 arrests were made
- 15 children were safeguarded
- 11 adults were safeguarded
- 30 wraps of crack seized
- 32 wraps of heroin seized
- 557 deals of cocaine seized
- 97 cannabis plants seized
- 85 cannabis buds seized
- 57 MDMA tablets seized
- £10,256 cash seized
- One machete seized
- One crossbow seized
- Four knives seized
- Two knuckle dusters seized
Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, from the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: "I'm pleased with the positive results we've seen during this intensification week.
"Illegal drugs cause an enormous amount of harm in our communities. We want to get rid of the criminals running these drug gangs and provide help to those exploited by them, as well as educating young people about how to spot and avoid getting caught up in County Lines activity.
“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling county lines and safeguarding vulnerable people.
"I want to thank all the officers and staff who were involved in this intensification week and in particular, the Home Office for supporting our activity by providing funding.”
You can report any concerns you have via northants.police.uk, by calling 999 in an emergency or 101, or you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the Crimestoppers website.