21-year-old US airman charged with multiple counts of rape at Northamptonshire airbase

A 21-year-old US airman has been charged with multiple accounts of rape at a Northamptonshire airbase.

Lee Bogstad is accused of three counts of raping a woman - a UK citizen - at RAF Croughton between November 2020 and February 2021, Northamptonshire Police confirms.

Bogstad will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 29.

