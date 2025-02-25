21-year-old sentenced after being found in Northampton with a Lucozade bottle full of hydrochloric acid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old has been sentenced after being found in Northampton with a Lucozade bottle full of hydrochloric acid.

Boaz Odane, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 20, where he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a corrosive substance.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 19, a group of men believed to be carrying noxious substances were spotted in Northampton town centre.

Working with CCTV operators, officers from Northampton’s Neighbourhood Policing Team were deployed to the incident, with one of the men spotted in Weedon Road with a Lucozade bottle.

The Lucozade bottle in question. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

21-year-old Odane discarded the bottle as officers approached him. It was later found to contain a corrosive substance believed to be hydrochloric acid.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Kath Jeffries said: “This is an example of some really good, proactive neighbourhood policing which could have prevented a much more serious incident from taking place.

“It was a real team effort to secure this charge and I’d like to thank everyone involved including those who detained Odane, those who interviewed him, and those who worked 15-hour shifts to ensure the case could be sent to the CPS that day.

“Neighbourhood policing is all about having our eyes and ears close to the ground, being plugged into our communities, and ensuring we are ready to respond to anything that threatens the safety of the residents we serve.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

“I hope this piece of work reassures our communities of that determination and I want to make it clear that we will continue working hard to make our town as safe as possible.”

Odane was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.