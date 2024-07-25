21-year-old drug dealer jailed after he attempted to flush heroin and cocaine down the toilet at Northampton home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 21-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught attempting to flush heroin and cocaine down the toilet at a Northampton home, which is suspected to have been ‘cuckooed’.

Mohammed Risaan, of Lozells Road, Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 11, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – and one count of acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Clarendon House in Bridge Street was suspected to have been ‘cuckooed’. It was thought the home was being used to facilitate the sale of drugs, so police officers visited the property on August 17 last year.

According to police, when officers knocked at the door, the people inside ignored their instructions to let them in and as the policing team forced entry into the property, Risaan was seen going into the bathroom.

Mohammed Risaan.

Risaan was standing with his hand open over the toilet bowl and a total of 27 individual deal wraps of crack cocaine and heroin floating in the water.

In addition to the Class A drugs, Risaan dropped a mobile phone on the bathroom floor, which on further examination contained marketing messages linked to a drug line, including more than 100 texts that had been sent earlier that day. A total of £385 in cash was also seized.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Aaron Dilley said: “Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own home, but Mohammed Risaan took this away from the person whose home he cuckooed as they lived in a state of real fear after being forced to allow him to stay at the address and deal drugs from there."

Risaan was sentenced to a total of 35 months in prison and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge. An order was also granted to destroy the seized drugs.