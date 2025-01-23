21-year-old arrested as 17-year-old taken to hospital after stabbing in Northampton
The incident happened in St Andrew’s Street between 5.45pm and 7.25pm on Wednesday (January 22).
Police say the boy suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital, but his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life threatening.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team are in the area today carrying out extra patrols for reassurance purposes and the beat bus is also parked in Lower Harding Street should anyone want to chat to the team.”
The area is believed to have been busy at the time of the attack and detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them, by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
The beat bus will be in Lower Harding Street until 9pm today and anyone with any information can speak to officers there in confidence.