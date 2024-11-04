21-year-old arrested after man sustains serious head and neck injuries in collision with barrier on A14

A passenger has been seriously injured after a van hit a barrier on the A14 this morning, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single-vehicle collision happened on the westbound carriageway of the A14 between Kettering and Thrapston at about 2.30am where the driver of a white Mercedes Sprinter van, travelling between junction 10 and 11, collided with the nearside barrier.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A 21-year-old man from Leicestershire has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through careless/inconsiderate driving and remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of the collision, a passenger – a man in his 40s – sustained serious head and neck injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through careless/inconsiderate driving

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

The road has been closed as a result, and a spokesman for Highways England said: “Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000656762.