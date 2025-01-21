2,000 illegal vapes seized as part of £28,000 raid of Northampton shop

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A whopping 2,000 vapes have been seized from a Northampton shop, as part of a raid totalling £28,000 worth of illegal products.

Trading Standards officers and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wardens raided a shop in Northampton – which has not been named by the authority.

During the raid, illegal vapes and tobacco products with a value of more than £28,000 were seized. This included more than 2,000 vapes, around 1,200 packets of illicit cigarettes, and almost 200 packets of tobacco during the operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesman said: “The illegal vapes had a tank size far larger than allowed under safety law, while the cigarettes and tobacco were all either counterfeit or had entered the country without the duty being paid on them.”

A number of shops around the town have been raided in recent months, due to the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco products, including one shop where 550 vapes were confiscated.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice