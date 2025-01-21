2,000 illegal vapes seized as part of £28,000 raid of Northampton shop
Trading Standards officers and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wardens raided a shop in Northampton – which has not been named by the authority.
During the raid, illegal vapes and tobacco products with a value of more than £28,000 were seized. This included more than 2,000 vapes, around 1,200 packets of illicit cigarettes, and almost 200 packets of tobacco during the operation.
A council spokesman said: “The illegal vapes had a tank size far larger than allowed under safety law, while the cigarettes and tobacco were all either counterfeit or had entered the country without the duty being paid on them.”
A number of shops around the town have been raided in recent months, due to the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco products, including one shop where 550 vapes were confiscated.