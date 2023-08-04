20-year-old woman from Northampton who attacked Asda worker in viral video will be sentenced this month

Screenshots from the viral video uploaded to YouTube by News 360 TV show Roberts (left) dressed as 'Little Red Riding Hood' while the man dressed as Spiderman knocked the Asda worker unconscious.

A 20-year-old woman from Northampton who went viral after attacking an Asda worker is due to be sentenced this month (August).

Sophie Roberts, of Merthyr Road, Northampton was dressed as ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ when she was caught on video attacking Asda employee at the supermarket’s site in Clapham, London in July 2021.

Roberts was due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court (KCC) on Thursday (August 3) after pleading guilty to ABH on April 3. However, her sentencing date has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 24, according to KCC.

The viral video shows Roberts kick the victim before a man dressed as Spiderman kicks then punches the victim unconscious.

It has been reported in the national press that the group are notorious for recording pranks and uploading their videos to social media.