20-year-old Northampton man admits sexually assaulting woman in nightclub

A 20-year-old Northampton man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Cambridge.

Mohammed Ahmadi, of Baronson Gardens, Abington pleaded guilty to sexual assault at a Cambridge Crown Court hearing on Wednesday (October 5).

According to Cambridgeshire Police, the victim had been out in MASH in October 2021. As the victim walked down some stairs Ahmadi grabbed her waist so she could not move and tried to kiss her on the lips and face.

A police spokesman added: “Ahmadi then demanded the victim kiss him and touched her sexually before she managed to escape his clutches.

“Nightclub staff reported the incident to the police and Ahmadi was arrested upon entering another venue around 15 minutes later.”