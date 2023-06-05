News you can trust since 1931
20-year-old London man appears in court after being charged with possession of a knife in Northampton

20-year-old remanded in custody
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST

A 20-year-old London man has appeared in court charged with a possessing a knife in Northampton.

Jermaine Mubaraka, of Oakleigh Road North, Whetstone, London, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place, after an incident at about 5am on Friday, June 2 in St Peter’s Way, when a man was seen on CCTV holding a knife, Northamptonshire Police say.

Mubaraka appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 3, where he was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing.

Jermaine Mubaraka has been remanded in custody after an appearance at Northampton Magistrates' Court.