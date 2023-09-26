20-year-old jailed after he was found carrying 76 wraps of heroin in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man who was found in possession of 76 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in Northampton has been jailed.

Connor Baxter Eagers, of Allard Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on September 1 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply at Northampton Magistrates Court earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagers was stopped in Foskitt Court South, in Little Billing, on July 21 this year, and a search made under the Misuse of Drugs Act found he was carrying 76 wraps of heroin, a quantity of crack cocaine, and a ‘burner’ phone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Baxter Eagers. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered a small amount of cash, two further phones and several lists of phone numbers.

Eagers was charged with one count of possession of diamorphine (heroin) with intent to supply, and one count of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer DC Kieran Russ, of CID West, said: “From street level deals to those orchestrating wholesale supply, tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The drugs and phone seized from Connor Eagers when officers stopped him clearly demonstrated his role in the supply of Class A drugs in and around Northampton, and I’m pleased he chose to admit his guilt and save the expense of a trial.

“This sentence demonstrates that drug supply offences are taken seriously by both police and the courts and if you choose to go down this path, you should expect serious repercussions.”

Eagers had been on licence following a previous conviction in July 2022 on three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, for which he was given a 35-month sentence.

He will now serve the remainder of this sentence in addition to the 40-month sentence, which he was given for the latest two offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad