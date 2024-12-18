20-year-old arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after officers stop him on M1 near Northampton

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after officers stopped him on the M1 near Northampton.

The man was driving a black Mercedes on the M1 southbound near junction 15a at around 9.30pm on Tuesday (December 17), when he was stopped.

According to Northants Road Policing Team on X, the driver gave officers a name. This person was wanted but the image did not match the driver. The driver then gave another name, which did match – and he was still wanted.

The 20-year-old was reported for driving offences and arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.