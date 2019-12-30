20 more people named by police after being pulled over in Northamptonshire as part of the drink and drug Christmas crackdown

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the Christmas and New Year period.

Thursday, December 26:

• Kyle Dwayne, aged 32, of Eskdale Close, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• A 28-year-old man from Barton Seagrave was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Friday, December 27:

• Kamran Ahmed, aged 26, of St Pauls Road, Coventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• Margaret Corcoran, aged 37, of Whiston Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• Mike Musanu, aged 21, of Portchester Gardens, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• Alexandre Vasilica, aged 39, of Dibble Road, Smethwick, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• Samantha Brown, aged 47, of Main Road, Hackleton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• Chris Edge, aged 41, of Loyd Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit following a road traffic collision. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

Saturday, December 28:

• Alessandro Grossi, aged 24, of Seaton Crescent, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• A 23-year-old man from Clacton-on-Sea was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through alcohol and drugs following a road traffic collision. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

• A 42-year-old man from Mears Ashby was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

• Karimi Fouad, aged 27, of Chorley Way, Coventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• Tatenda Mateuro, aged 31, of Dunham Close, Bedford, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• A 35-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

• A 19-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

• Hisham Abdul-Hadi, aged 61, of Crescent Lodge, Overstone, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• Ali Avlik, aged 30, of Hill Street, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

Sunday, December 29:

• A 24-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

• Martins Gelevis, aged 45, of Mill Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

• A 52-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.