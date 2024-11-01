2 . Lucy Connolly

The former childminder and wife of Conservative councillor Raymond Connolly was sentenced to 31 months at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting posting a racist message on X, formerly Twitter. The 41-year-old, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, was charged in August with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred. Her now-deleted tweet called for mass deportation and suggested setting fire to hotels housing immigrants, in response to misinformation shared following the Southport murders in July 2024. Photo: Northamptonshire Police