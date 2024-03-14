195 arrests made in 2023 by team tackling drug dealing and gangs in two areas of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 190 arrests were made in 2023 by a team tackling drug dealing and gangs in two areas of Northampton.

The Op Revive team, who police Blackthorn and Kings Heath, focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.

A review of results from last year has been carried out.

2023 results

£209,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized

49 weapons were seized, including firearms and ammunition

More than £42,000 in cash seized

31 years in prison sentences handed down, with more cases progressing

1,969 intelligence logs received

Blackthorn, the county’s first designated Clear, Hold, Build area, which is a Home Office initiative aimed at strengthening a local community’s resilience to serious and organised crime, ensuring that once a gang has been dismantled, the area does not become the target for another group to take its place.

Northampton’s Chief Inspector Nathan Murray said: “The work that’s taken place in the town to tackle gang activity is making great strides, as shown by the work of Op Revive last year.

“Making arrests, seizing weapons and illegal drugs will always be a priority for us, however Clear, Hold, Build gives us the chance to really focus on the impact these offences can have on the wider community.

“Blackthorn has been selected as the county’s first Clear, Hold, Build area as it’s a place we believe we can make a real difference to help improve people’s lives, take robust action against criminals and support communities, helping them to feel safe.”

Clear, Hold, Build

Clear - This phase involves targeted enforcement activity that targets organised crime groups and their networks.

Hold - This phase involves stabilising the clear phase to stop remaining or other OCG members capitalising on the vacuum created. This phase aims to improve community confidence by ensuring spaces remain safe.

Build - This phase involves delivering community-based work that tackles the drivers of crime, exploitation of vulnerabilities and harm.

Chief Inspector Murray continued: “Organised crime groups embed themselves in the areas in which they’re based, exploit local children and take over the homes of vulnerable people.

“The work of our Op Revive team is just one cog in our ability to tackle gangs. They work closely with our expanded Neighbourhood Policing Teams to resolve issues impacting our communities, such as cuckooing and drug dealing.

“A lot of joint working with partners already takes place to tackle gang activity, but this initiative, alongside the work of the Serious Violence Prevention Partnership, will really help to make a difference to people affected by this criminality.”

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement, and Regulatory Services, added: “This kind of initiative is incredibly important in building confidence within our communities.

“I’m incredibly grateful to colleagues from our Community Safety and Engagement Team who have supported this work, and am pleased to see that the contributions from our Safer Streets funding are paying off.