19-year-old to face crown court judge following arrest during protest in Northampton

A 19-year-old, who was arrested during a protest in Northampton, is set to face a crown court judge.

Amjad Ali, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday August 9), after he was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday (August 7).

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray following an isolated incident during the protests in Kettering Road, shortly after 7pm, according to Northamptonshire Police.

At today’s hearing, magistrates committed the case to Northampton Crown Court and Ali was remanded in custody until Monday (August 12), when he will appear before the crown court judge.

Northampton Crown Court

Two other people – a man and woman from Northampton - were also arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the same incident.

A 34-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, while a 34-year-old woman has been released without charge.

There was a counter-protest on Wednesday after threats of far-right, racist violence were made.