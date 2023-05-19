19-year-old to appear at court after he was found with a knife in Northampton

A 19-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates today (Friday, May 19), charged with possession of a knife in a public place in Northampton.

Logan Campbell was stopped by officers from the Operation Revive West team in Bradshaw Street on Thursday (May 18). During a search, a knife was recovered.

Campbell of Alder Court, Northampton, was arrested and charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He will face this charge in court.