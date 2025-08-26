19-year-old sent to young offenders institution after being found with heroin and crack cocaine in Northampton

A 19-year-old has been sent to a young offenders institution after he was found with 81 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Hill, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 22 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The teenager was arrested after the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in St Michael’s Road in the town on April 25, this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seizing mobile phones and cash, officers then searched Hill, who had 81 individual deal wraps of suspected Class A drugs concealed within his clothing, which tested positive as crack cocaine and heroin.

Jayden Hill.

Lead investigator, Development Detective Sergeant Tara Withers of the West CID team, said: “This warrant was executed as the result of intelligence and reports from members of the public who were concerned about the drug-related activities taking place at this address.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed to Jayden Hill, and hope this encourages anyone with concerns about drug dealing within their community to keep reporting suspicious activity to us as we will act on the information.”

Hill was ordered him to serve 30 months imprisonment at a young offenders institution.

A second man charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs has denied the offences and is due to stand trial at Northampton Crown Court later this year.