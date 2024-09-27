19-year-old robbed in Northampton park by two males who punched him

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:18 BST
A 19-year-old was robbed in a Northampton park by two males who punched him and searched his pockets.

The incident happened at the Racecourse on Friday, September 20 between 9.30pm and 10pm.

Police say a 19-year-old man was robbed by two males who punched him and then searched his pockets.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the suspects is described as a white man, about 19-years-old, about 5ft 5in, wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava. The second suspect is described as mixed race, about 5ft 6in, and wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000564723.