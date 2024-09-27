Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old was robbed in a Northampton park by two males who punched him and searched his pockets.

The incident happened at the Racecourse on Friday, September 20 between 9.30pm and 10pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the suspects is described as a white man, about 19-years-old, about 5ft 5in, wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava. The second suspect is described as mixed race, about 5ft 6in, and wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000564723.