19-year-old robbed in Northampton park by two males who punched him
The incident happened at the Racecourse on Friday, September 20 between 9.30pm and 10pm.
Police say a 19-year-old man was robbed by two males who punched him and then searched his pockets.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the suspects is described as a white man, about 19-years-old, about 5ft 5in, wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava. The second suspect is described as mixed race, about 5ft 6in, and wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000564723.