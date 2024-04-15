Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man has been sent to a young offenders institute after 45 wraps on heroin and crack cocaine were found in his bedroom.

Abraham Ogunpolu, of Herbert Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on April 3 were he pleaded guilty to three offences before being sentenced.

On January 23, this year, police officers executed a warrant at St Mark’s House following community intel. Inside the address, they found 45 individual deal wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, worth an estimated street value of between £450 and £900, in a blue carrier bag which Ogunpolu had left on his bedroom floor.

Abraham Ogunpolu.

Also in his bedroom, officers found nearly £2,000 in cash which had been stashed in a suitcase belonging to Ogunpolu and a pair of Christian Dior trainers that retail for £980.

A mobile phone stuffed down the side of the sofa was also recovered along, which on further examination contained messages linked to a drug line, while other items associated with the illegal activities, including a set of scales, were also seized.

Ogunpolu was charged two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – and one count of the acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing officer, PC Shaf Habeeb, who led the investigation, said: “This warrant was executed as a direct result of community intelligence and reports from members of the public who were concerned about the drug-related activities taking place at this address.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to others.

“We hope that this sentence reassures members of the public that we will take positive action against issues affecting them and that it encourages anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”