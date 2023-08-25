News you can trust since 1931
19-year-old man charged with firearms offences following BB gun incident in Northamptonshire

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:15 BST

A 19-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Corby.

Connor Bryan Flynn, of Corby, has been charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm.

The charges relate to an incident in Elizabeth Street on Wednesday (August 23), when a man was shot with a BB gun.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were caused.

Flynn is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 25).