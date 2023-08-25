19-year-old man charged with firearms offences following BB gun incident in Northamptonshire
He is due to appear before Magistrates’ Court today
A 19-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Corby.
Connor Bryan Flynn, of Corby, has been charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm.
The charges relate to an incident in Elizabeth Street on Wednesday (August 23), when a man was shot with a BB gun.
Thankfully, no serious injuries were caused.
Flynn is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 25).