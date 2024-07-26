19-year-old jailed after two sexual assaults in Northampton town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Medhanie Harogot, previously of Baronson Gardens, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 14 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.
In the early hours of the morning on August 26, 2023, the 19-year-old followed two women through Northampton town centre and started shouting at them. Police say he then touched one of the women’s hair before grabbing her inappropriately.
Her friend tried to stop this from happening however Harogot pushed her away. He also ran after both women as they were trying to get away from him, according to Northamptonshire Police.
On October 1, 2023, Harogot followed another woman in Northampton town centre in the early hours of the morning, grabbing her and forcibly kissing her.
In their statements, one of the women described how Harogot made her feel “vulnerable” and another told the court how she is now afraid to leave her house as a result of the attack.
Lead investigator - Detective Constable Amy Johnson said: “I’m really pleased that Medhanie Harogot has been convicted for these sinister assaults and I hope it demonstrates the seriousness with which Northamptonshire Police tackle violence against women and girls.
“Harogot’s behaviour was predatory, unrelenting, and aggressive, even going so far as to assault the friend of one of the women when she tried to intervene.”
Harogot was sentenced to 47 weeks in prison.