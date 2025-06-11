19-year-old arrested after woman in Northampton allegedly scammed out of more than £3,000

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a woman in Northampton was allegedly scammed out of more than £3,000.

The latest incident occurred in Northampton in May. Police say a “vulnerable” woman was scammed out of more than £3,000.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Now detectives working within Northamptonshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit are issuing a warning about courier fraud and asking relatives to have a conversation with vulnerable members of the community.

Volume Fraud Investigator Sergeant Mike Rogers from the Economic Crime Unit said: “I am pleased we have got an arrest in this particular case but it provides a timely opportunity to remind people to speak to their relatives about this type of crime.

“The criminals carrying out these scams are exceptionally clever and know how to manipulate their victims by making them feel panicked and rushed into actions they will later regret.

“We would urge everyone who is involved in a caring or supportive role for an elderly loved one to start conversations about the tactics used and warning signs to look out for.

“Just having that conversation, especially if their loved one is not particularly tech savvy, could be the difference on whether someone becomes a victim of this trust-eroding crime.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Our advice is that if you receive any call where you are asked to provide personal or financial information, take a few moments to reflect on the situation and stay calm. Never assume a phone call is genuine, even if the caller knows basic details about you, such as your name and address.

“If you receive a phone call of this type, have the confidence to end it. A genuine organisation will never mind you taking the time to think things over or to contact them back on a number you have verified, for example from your bank statement or payment card.

“If the caller is claiming to be a police officer, the relevant force can be contacted on 101 and will be able to verify if a caller is a genuine officer or member of staff.”

Signs of courier fraud

Courier fraud usually starts with an unsolicited telephone call to the victim

Typically, the suspect will pose as a bank official, police officer or a computer or utility engineer

Courier fraudsters will usually request the victim to purchase high value items such as Rolex watches and gold bullion, withdraw cash or provide a bank card for collection from a courier

Fraudsters will instruct victims not to tell any family or friends about what they are doing

When carrying out courier fraud, criminals will request the victim to hang up the phone to ring their bank for confirmation while keeping the line open. The suspect then pretends to be a bank official and provides false confirmation

Fraudsters will also plan for a courier to meet the victim to collect any high-value items they have purchased

If you think you have been a victim of fraud you should report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre, by calling 0300 123 20 40 or online by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.