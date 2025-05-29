18-year-old sent to young offenders after leading two dangerous police chases in Northampton reaching 100mph

An 18-year-old has been sent to a young offenders institute after leading two dangerous police chases in Northampton and reaching 100mph on one of them.

Rebian Bilalaj, of Lutterworth Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on April 23 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to seven offences.

The charges relate to two police pursuits in the space of three weeks, during which the teenager put the lives of other roads users in danger and damaged police vehicles.

Around midday on March 7, a police officer attempted to pull over Bilalaj in a silver Vauxhall Astra in Abington Square. Despite the activation blue lights and the siren, Bilalaj drove off and travelled through the town at excessive speed, ignoring red traffic lights and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to Northamptonshire Police. He had several near collisions with other road users before hitting a traffic island, but he carried on. After joining the A45 eastbound and leaving at the Riverside junction, Bilalaj finally come to a stop when he lost control and crashed into a roadside barrier in Standens Barn Road.

Bilalaj decamped from the car and was arrested following a short foot pursuit.

After appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day, Bilalaj was released on bail and shortly before 1am on March 25, he was caught back behind the wheel of a black Range Rover. Bilalaj actively engaged in a second pursuit after failing to stop for officers from the Roads Policing Team on the eastbound carriageway of the A45. Bilalaj reached speeds of 100mph and caused minor damage to two police cars when he attempted to break free after officers used containment tactics to stop him near Ecton Brook.

Combining the two incidents, Bilalaj was charged with two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, two counts of driving with no insurance and one count of possession of a controlled Class B drug, after two bags of cannabis were found in the boot of the Astra, following the first pursuit. Bilalaj admitted all seven offences after initially entering a ‘no plea’ the day after the first incident.

Investigation officer, PC Tom Cottle, from the force’s Road Policing Team, said: “Rebian Bilalaj showed a complete disregard for the courts, innocent road users and police by leading us on two dangerous pursuits in the space of three weeks.

“Fortunately, no one was injured by his dangerous driving during either pursuit, but his actions resulted in damage to our police vehicles, which meant time off the road and cost to repair – impacting our ability to do our jobs.

“Thanks to the efforts of our Roads Policing Team, I’m pleased to see Bilalaj has been handed an 18-month prison sentence – our roads are a safer place without him on them.”

Bilalaj was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment in a young offenders institution for two counts of dangerous driving and the possession of a Class B drug.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and must pass an extended test to obtain his licence. The other driving offences – no licence and no insurance – were ordered to remain on file.