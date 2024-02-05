News you can trust since 1931
18-year-old left with injured arm and hand after dog bite incident in Northampton

Police say the dog is a Rottweiler
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:44 GMT
A teenager was left injured after she was bitten by a dog in Northampton.

The incident happened as the 18-year-old was walking through Lingswood Park in Northampton between 3.45pm and 4pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Police say the woman moved aside to let a male with a dog walk past however, the canine jumped up and bit her on the arm and hand, causing injury.

The incident happened in Lingswood Park.The incident happened in Lingswood Park.
Officers would like to identify the dog involved, which is described as a large black and brown Rottweiler, which was on a chain lead. They would also like to speak to the owner who was a white male, aged 16-18, about 5ft 7ins, and of a slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black hooded top, wired Apple earphones and a silver chain.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000050351.