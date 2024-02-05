18-year-old left with injured arm and hand after dog bite incident in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager was left injured after she was bitten by a dog in Northampton.

The incident happened as the 18-year-old was walking through Lingswood Park in Northampton between 3.45pm and 4pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Police say the woman moved aside to let a male with a dog walk past however, the canine jumped up and bit her on the arm and hand, causing injury.

Officers would like to identify the dog involved, which is described as a large black and brown Rottweiler, which was on a chain lead. They would also like to speak to the owner who was a white male, aged 16-18, about 5ft 7ins, and of a slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black hooded top, wired Apple earphones and a silver chain.