18-year-old from Northampton charged with knife possession and possession of class A drugs

An 18-year-old man has had his case sent to Northampton Crown Court after appearing at the town’s magistrates’ court charged with drug and knife-related offences.

Hammed Bin Farrukh of Banbury Lane, Northampton, was stopped in the town’s Somerset Street shortly before 6.30pm on Friday, September 29, by officers from the Operation Revive West and Central Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Farrukh was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and subsequently charged with two counts of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin.

