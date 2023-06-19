News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

18-year-old arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife after incident in Northampton underpass

PD Olly found a knife in a nearby bush
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:07 BST

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place after an incident in a Northampton underpass.

On Saturday (June 17), in the underpass between McDonald’s and Sainsbury’s in Weedon Road, a teenage boy was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This tweet relates to an incident in the underpass between McDonalds and Sainsbury’s in Weedon Road, Northampton, when a teenage boy was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone at about 3.45pm on Saturday, June 17.”

PD Olly has been working hard again.PD Olly has been working hard again.
PD Olly has been working hard again.
Most Popular

An 18-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and threatening a person with a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place after PD Olly found a knife in a nearby bush.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, the spokeswoman confirmed.