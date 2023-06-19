18-year-old arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife after incident in Northampton underpass

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place after an incident in a Northampton underpass.

On Saturday (June 17), in the underpass between McDonald’s and Sainsbury’s in Weedon Road, a teenage boy was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This tweet relates to an incident in the underpass between McDonalds and Sainsbury’s in Weedon Road, Northampton, when a teenage boy was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone at about 3.45pm on Saturday, June 17.”

PD Olly has been working hard again.

An 18-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and threatening a person with a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place after PD Olly found a knife in a nearby bush.