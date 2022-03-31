18-year-old arrested after group of men seen fighting with axe in Northampton town centre

One man received a hand injury

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:56 pm

A 18-year-old has been arrested after a fight which involved an axe in Northampton.

The incident happened in Mercers Road at 4pm on Wednesday (March 30).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports that a group of males were fighting with an axe.

“One man received a laceration to the hand.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101.