18-year-old arrested after group of men seen fighting with axe in Northampton town centre
One man received a hand injury
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:56 pm
A 18-year-old has been arrested after a fight which involved an axe in Northampton.
The incident happened in Mercers Road at 4pm on Wednesday (March 30).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports that a group of males were fighting with an axe.
“One man received a laceration to the hand.
“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.”
Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101.