A further 18 drivers have been sentenced in court after a police crackdown on drink driving in Northamptonshire over the Christmas period.

Northamptonshire Police launched its annual, month-long drink and drug driving campaign over the festive period on December 1, 2024.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media, and in this newspaper. This is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

Over the course of the 2024 Christmas campaign, officers arrested 134 drivers. Of those, 94 were on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, 39 while unfit through drugs and one on suspicion of drink and drug driving. A number have already appeared in court and some have been sentenced.

More motorists have been sentenced after a drink driving crackdown in Northamptonshire.

Court results for those charged during the third week of the campaign (December 15-22):

Veaceslav Stepco, aged 39, of Buckfast Square, Corby, was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £519 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £208 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7. Stepco was arrested while driving a blue Mercedes AMG car in Lloyds Road, Corby, at about 3.50am on Sunday, December 15, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mg.

Barbara Kluczniok, aged 46, of Russell Street, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 24 months, handed a community order to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity as well as told to pay £85 court costs plus £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7. She pleaded guilty to driving black BMW car when the alcohol level was above the limit in Orion Way, Kettering, at about 2.30am on Sunday, December 15, after providing an evidential reading of 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Adeola Olusegun Olapo, aged 42, of Gomer Street, Willenhall, Walsall, was disqualified from driving for 36 months, handed a community order to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7. Olapo pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis following his arrest, and subsequent charge, while driving a black Lexus car in Harborough Road, Kelmarsh, at about 4.40am on Monday, December 16.

Jordan Henry, aged 26, of Kestrel Drive, Thrapston, was disqualified from driving for 26 months, handed a community order to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9. He pleaded guilty to driving a grey Hyundai car when the alcohol level was above the limit on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between junctions 11 and 12, shortly after midnight on Friday, December 20, after providing an evidential reading of 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Angela O’Donnell, aged 46, of Church Lane, Glaston, in Rutland, was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £703 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £281 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. O’Donnell was arrested while driving a black Jeep in Main Street, Southwick, at about 4.40pm on Friday, December 20, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Jacqueline O’Rouke, aged 39, of Gilchrist Avenue, Corby, was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £229 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £183 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. O’Rouke was arrested while driving a white Audi A5 in High Street, Corby Old Village, at about 5pm on Friday, December 20, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Andrei Samurai, aged 32, of Nene Walk, Daventry, was disqualified from driving for 46 months, handed a community order to complete a rehabilitation activity and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. He pleaded guilty to driving a grey Volkswagen Golf car when the alcohol level was above the limit in Primrose Hill, Daventry, at about 7pm on Friday, December 20, after providing an evidential reading of 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Grant Bishop, aged 53, of Woodcroft Way, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £200 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. Bishop was arrested while driving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave, at about 7.50pm on Friday, December 20, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Dorin Vasile, aged 50, of Gamston Walk, Corby, was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £120 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. Vasile was arrested while driving a black SEAT Altea car in Beanfield Avenue, Corby, at about 10pm on Friday, December 20, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Takwana Phiri, aged 27, of St Austell Way, Swindon, was disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £200 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. Phiri was arrested while driving a blue BMW car on the A43 at Kettering, at about 11.15pm on Friday, December 20, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Ugonna Anthony Dozie, aged 33, of Holyrood Walk, Corby, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £369 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. Dozie was arrested while driving a silver Citroen C3 on the A43 at Kettering, at about 12.15am on Saturday, December 21, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £344 victim surcharge as well as fined an additional £123 after pleading guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. However, he was given no further penalty for driving without insurance.

Dillion O’Connell, aged 31, of Wollaston Road, Hinwick, had his case adjourned after he pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. O’Connell was arrested after being stopped by police officers sitting in a silver Vauxhall Mokka car in Queen Street, Kettering, at about 12.35am on Saturday, December 20. He was released on unconditional bail until Tuesday, March 18, when he will return to the same court to stand trial.

Paul David Jones, aged 53, of Castle Court, Rushden, was disqualified from driving for 26 months, handed a community order to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. He pleaded guilty to driving a black Land Rover Freelander when the alcohol level was above the limit in Grangeway, Rushden, at about 3.30pm on Saturday, December 21, after providing an evidential reading of 100 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Ian Stuart Manning, aged 61, of Lomond Drive, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £48 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. He was arrested while driving a black Ford Focus car in Lindsay Street, Kettering, at about 5.30pm on Saturday, December 21, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Vitalie Ciorba, aged 41, of Collmead Court, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £200 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. He was arrested while driving a black Volvo XC60 car in Great Billing Way, Northampton, at about 1.40am on Sunday, December 22, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Biniam Esak, aged 29, of Lavender Road, Leicester, was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £48 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. He was arrested while driving a black Vauxhall Insignia car in Bedford Road, Northampton, at about 3.15am on Sunday, December 22, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Raumbdezai Mwenye, aged 40, of Far Wallis Road, Bedford, was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £184 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10. She was arrested while driving a silver Nissan Juke car on the A6 at Rushden, at about 5.30am on Sunday, December 22, and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Stefan Nemtanu, aged 31, of Osmund Drive, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 24 months, handed a community order to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen after being stopped by police officers driving a black Land Rover Freelander on the A45 London Road at Collingtree, at about 11pm on Sunday, December 22.