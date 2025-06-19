17-year-old boy arrested after allegation of lunchtime indecent exposure in Northampton street

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after an allegation that he was indecently exposing himself as he walked along a Northampton street.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Parklands Avenue on Monday June 9 between 11.30am and 12.20pm.

Police say a teenage boy is alleged to have been indecently exposing himself as he walked along the street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 17-year-old boy from Northampton has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Detectives investigating the allegation would like to hear from any witnesses who are yet to come forward, or anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000333764, to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.