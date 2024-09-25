17-year-old assaulted while playing at basketball courts in Northampton
The incident happened in Timken Way North, Duston, between 6pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, September 5.
Police say a 17-year-old boy and his friends were playing at the basketball courts when another group of boys objected to them being there and a verbal argument occurred.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Two men then arrived in a silver-grey van and confronted the boy and his friends, before one of them assaulted him. The 17-year-old managed to get away before the men got back into the vehicle and drove away.”
Officers are appealing for witnesses, and they would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000531918.