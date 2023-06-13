News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today

17-year-old arrested on suspicion of several offences as PD Olly finds knife in long grass in Northampton

The teenager has been released on police bail
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 08:46 BST

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a knife, criminal damage and three offences of assault of an emergency worker after an incident in Northampton over the weekend.

The incident happened at Birdlake Pastures on Saturday morning (June 10). Police officers were called to the scene with PD OIly who found a knife in nearby long grass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following an incident at Birdlake Pastures in Northampton, between 7am and 8.30am on June 10, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of an affray, possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place and three offences of assault by beating of an emergency worker. The boy was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at Birdlake Pastures.

Most Popular

"He was also arrested on suspicion of an affray which occurred outside the Standens Inn pub in Northampton on April 29.”

The teenager has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PD Olly helped to a arrest a teenager in Northampton.PD Olly helped to a arrest a teenager in Northampton.
PD Olly helped to a arrest a teenager in Northampton.