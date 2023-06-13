17-year-old arrested on suspicion of several offences as PD Olly finds knife in long grass in Northampton

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a knife, criminal damage and three offences of assault of an emergency worker after an incident in Northampton over the weekend.

The incident happened at Birdlake Pastures on Saturday morning (June 10). Police officers were called to the scene with PD OIly who found a knife in nearby long grass.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following an incident at Birdlake Pastures in Northampton, between 7am and 8.30am on June 10, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of an affray, possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place and three offences of assault by beating of an emergency worker. The boy was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at Birdlake Pastures.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of an affray which occurred outside the Standens Inn pub in Northampton on April 29.”

The teenager has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.