17-year-old arrested after gas canister thrown through window of house in Northampton

An occupant of the house was injured during the incident
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
A 17-year-old has been arrested after a gas canister was thrown through a window at a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Flaxwell Court, between 5am and 6am on Saturday, September 2.

Police say a front window at the address was smashed. The suspect then left the scene, before returning and throwing a small blue gas canister through another window, causing an injury to the occupant.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
The 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000545007.