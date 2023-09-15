17-year-old arrested after gas canister thrown through window of house in Northampton

Watch more videos on Shots!

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a gas canister was thrown through a window at a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Flaxwell Court, between 5am and 6am on Saturday, September 2.

Police say a front window at the address was smashed. The suspect then left the scene, before returning and throwing a small blue gas canister through another window, causing an injury to the occupant.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

The 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.