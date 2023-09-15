17-year-old arrested after gas canister thrown through window of house in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 17-year-old has been arrested after a gas canister was thrown through a window at a Northampton home.
The incident happened in Flaxwell Court, between 5am and 6am on Saturday, September 2.
Police say a front window at the address was smashed. The suspect then left the scene, before returning and throwing a small blue gas canister through another window, causing an injury to the occupant.
The 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000545007.