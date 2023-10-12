17-year-old arrested after e-scooter rider exposed himself to group of girls in Northampton park
A 17-year-old has been arrested after an e-scooter rider exposed himself to a group of girls in a Northampton park.
The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13, when a male riding an electric scooter indecently exposed himself to a group of girls in Penvale park, according to police.
17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance – indecent exposure – and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Police are now appealing for witnesses. Witnesses or anyone who has any information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000572921.