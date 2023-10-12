17-year-old arrested after e-scooter rider exposed himself to group of girls in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 17-year-old has been arrested after an e-scooter rider exposed himself to a group of girls in a Northampton park.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 13, when a male riding an electric scooter indecently exposed himself to a group of girls in Penvale park, according to police.

17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance – indecent exposure – and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened in Penvale Park, Northampton.