News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

16-year-old taken to hospital after stabbing in Northampton neighbourhood

Police say his injures are not believed to be “life threatening or life changing”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The incident happened at around 12.30am on Saturday (June 24) in Duston Wildes, New Duston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to police, the boy was taken to hospital but is not believed to have suffered any life threatening or life changing injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000386954.