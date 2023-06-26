16-year-old taken to hospital after stabbing in Northampton neighbourhood
Police say his injures are not believed to be “life threatening or life changing”
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in a Northampton neighbourhood.
The incident happened at around 12.30am on Saturday (June 24) in Duston Wildes, New Duston.
According to police, the boy was taken to hospital but is not believed to have suffered any life threatening or life changing injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000386954.